Suspect in shooting near Utah campus fled in truck with CO plates

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 11:00 PM. MDT October 30, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY - The University of Utah was placed on lockdown Monday night after one person was killed in a shooting near the campus. 

According to a tweet by the university, the suspect in that shooting fled in a truck with Colorado plates.

Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing black clothes and beanie hat. He has a tattoo on his face with a cross and teardrop. They say the truck he fled in was possible a forest green pick-up truck. 

KSL is reporting that Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren't immediately releasing the victim's gender or other details.

As of 11 p.m. on Monday police were still searching for that suspect. 

The shelter in place order was issued by the campus around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

 

