Suspect in shooting near Utah campus fled in truck with CO plates

University of Utah Main Entrance (Photo: desertsolitaire)

SALT LAKE CITY - The University of Utah was placed on lockdown Monday night after one person was killed in a shooting near the campus.

According to a tweet by the university, the suspect in that shooting fled in a truck with Colorado plates.

CAMPUS ALERT: Suspect male, white adult. Black clothing, beanie with cross, tear-drop tattoo on face. Possible forest green pick-up CO plate — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing black clothes and beanie hat. He has a tattoo on his face with a cross and teardrop. They say the truck he fled in was possible a forest green pick-up truck.

KSL is reporting that Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren't immediately releasing the victim's gender or other details.

As of 11 p.m. on Monday police were still searching for that suspect.

The shelter in place order was issued by the campus around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

CAMPUS ALERT: Shots fired, Red Butte Canyon. Shelter in place.



MORE INFORMATION TO COME. — University of Utah (@UUtah) October 31, 2017

