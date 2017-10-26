Suspect in three jewelry store burglaries arrested

Miguel Angel Montoya (Photo: Loveland Police Department)

KUSA - Authorities in Nebraska have arrested a Thornton man accused of burglarizing three jewelry stores in Loveland and Westminster.

According to a release from the Loveland Police Department, 20-year-old Miguel Angel Montoya burglarized the Zales and Helzberg Diamonds stores at the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland in August by using a vehicle to smash through the front doors. He is also accused of burglarizing the Shane Company in Westminster and stealing a motorcycle in Denver.

Loveland PD detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies in the Denver area to see if the smash-and-grabs are connected to other recent burglaries.

He's being held at a jail in Hastings, Nebraska on unrelated charges.

