Suspect injured at Adams County apartment complex

Police lights.

ADAMS COUNTY - One suspect is injured and two others are on the loose after an incident Wednesday morning at an apartment complex just west of Interstate 25.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects showed up to an apartment complex at 7500 Broadway. At this point, investigators don’t know what they were doing or why they were there.

At some point, one of the suspects was injured. It’s unclear how.

The other two ran away.

The search for the suspects has prompted a lockdown at two schools in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KUSA