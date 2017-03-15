Suspect killed in police shooting in Westminster ID'd as local 18-year-old

Officer involved shooting in Westminster. (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA.)

WESTMINSTER - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon after allegedly brandishing a weapon during an auto theft task force investigation in Westminster.

The man, 18-year-old Alexander Meltz, is from Westminster, according to the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting happened in the area of 112th Avenue and Stuart Street – not far from Cotton Creek Elementary – at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“When officers were investigating the auto theft, they addressed the suspect, he turned around and pointed a weapon at them,” Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department said. “The officers did fire their weapons.”

Four officers —including two Colorado State Patrol troopers, a Lakewood Police officer and a Wheat Ridge officer — were involved.

Meltz was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

“This is not something any officer wants to go through, but they are cooperating with all aspects of the [investigation], they are uninjured and they are going to be taken care of in terms of their emotional status and in terms of their employment with us,” Trooper Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol said.

The shooting prompted a lockout at Cotton Creek Elementary school. School officials later announced a controlled pickup of students by their parents starting at 2:30 p.m.

The 17th judicial investigative team and the Westminster Police Department will handle the ongoing investigation.

Meltz’s cause and manner of death are under investigation, the Adams County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

