Suspect named in Denver's oldest cold case

84-year-old Benito Soto (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - A man who has been wanted since 1977 for a fatal shooting at a downtown Denver bar is back in the Mile High City after investigators tracked him down in Texas.

Benito Soto, 84, is charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Armando Garcia, who was killed at the Denampa Bar on Larimer Street the night of June 21, 1977.

Soto allegedly left the bar, came back and pulled a gun on a man named Armando Garcia, according to the initial arrest affidavit from 1977. Witnesses told investigators they heard two gunshots and found Garcia bleeding on the ground outside the bar.

Police identified Soto as the suspect the night of the shooting, and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says Soto fled Denver right after the shooting, and for 40 years, his whereabouts were unknown.

A few months ago, police found him in Texas – and the Cold Case Unit reopened the case.

It is the oldest case this unit has ever prosecuted.

Soto is being held without bond in the Denver city jail. In an interview from jail, 9NEWS asked Soto if he remembers Armando.

"Who? They said I did it, I don't remember," Soto said.

Soto, who is now 84 years old, seemed confused about what happened that day in 1977.

"I'm going to die before I even go to court," Soto says, "Only a miracle from God can save me."

The memories may have faded over time but the need for justice has not, according to Ken Lane from the Denver District Attorney's Office.

"You're finally being able to bring justice to a victim's family and that's the most important part of a cold case," Lane said.

Soto is expected to appear in court next month on a first degree murder charge.

