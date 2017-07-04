Suspect named in homicide at Knights Inn Motel

Arturo Garcia (Photo: Aurora Police Department)

Police found a body at the Knights Inn Motel in Aurora Sunday morning after a welfare check and are investigating what they're calling suspicious circumstances around the death.

Around 10 a.m., Aurora Police did a welfare check at 14200 E. 6th Avenue - the Knights Inn Motel - and found a woman's body in the room.

While police wouldn't get into specifics, they say there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the body and that they're investigating.

On Tuesday, police named 20-year-old Arturo Garcia as a suspect in the death.

Police say Garcia has an active arrest warrant for first degree murder.

Detectives and investigators with the Major Crimes and Homicide divisions are looking into the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Todd Fredericksen at 303-739-6106. Tipsters are also encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers with information at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

