Suspect named in murder of 26-year-old woman near Huston Lake Park

KUSA - Denver Police released a photo Friday of a man who they say is wanted in the death of a 26-year-old woman near Huston Lake Park.

The victim, identified as Lydia Coronado, was shot near the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Alcott Street Sunday night. She was found in a car a block and a half away with another man, who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Jesus Jurado-Lugo, 18, has been identified as a suspect in her death and is wanted for first-degree murder, Denver Police said.

He is considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear if he knew Coronado or what the motive may have been for the shooting.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

