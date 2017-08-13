Suspect on the loose after shooting at Cherry Creek State Park

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

CHERRY CREEK STATE PARK - Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect after a shooting at Cherry Creek State Park.

Deputies say the victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition after the shooting, which happened at around 7:20 Sunday evening.

The suspect is not believed to be a threat to the community, according to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office.

