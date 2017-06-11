Suspect rams police car in Westminster

WESTMINSTER - Westminster police are looking for a car that rammed an officer's vehicle Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 7 a.m. on Sunday officers attempted to stop a car in the area of W. 92nd Ave and Harlan St in Westminster.

The driver fled. A few blocks away, another officer was coming from the opposite direction and also attempted to pull over the car.

Police say that is when the suspect rammed the police car and continued to flee. The officer involved was not injured, but the car was damaged.

Police are looking for a 2004 silver Subaru Forester, with Colorado license plate FHQ 287. It likely has some front end damage on the driver's front side. They are still trying to contact the owner of the car to see if it was stolen.

