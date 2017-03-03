Suspect shot by police in Englewood standoff

ENDGLEWOOD – Police shot and critically wounded a suspect who barricaded himself inside an Englewood home Friday afternoon.
The man, who police say was believed to be armed, ran into a home near Bates Street and Acoma Avenue at about 2 p.m.
Police surrounded the home and say several people inside were able to get out without injury around 4 p.m.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Englewood police saying this is now being investigated as an officer-involved shooting. Officers are safe - suspect was shot. #9news— Anusha Roy (@AnushaRoy9News) March 4, 2017
It’s unclear at this time if there’s a connection between the suspect and the people inside the home.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs