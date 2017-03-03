Suspect shot by police in Englewood standoff

Standoff near Bates and Acoma in Englewood Friday afternoon. (Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

ENDGLEWOOD – Police shot and critically wounded a suspect who barricaded himself inside an Englewood home Friday afternoon.

The man, who police say was believed to be armed, ran into a home near Bates Street and Acoma Avenue at about 2 p.m.

Police surrounded the home and say several people inside were able to get out without injury around 4 p.m.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Englewood police saying this is now being investigated as an officer-involved shooting. Officers are safe - suspect was shot. #9news — Anusha Roy (@AnushaRoy9News) March 4, 2017

It’s unclear at this time if there’s a connection between the suspect and the people inside the home.

(© 2017 KUSA)