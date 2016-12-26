Suspect shot by Summit County deputy after threatening officers with knife

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A man police say stole an idling car in the parking lot of a Breckenridge 7-Eleven late Christmas night was shot by a Summit County deputy after threatening officers with a knife.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was shot in the hand and taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. There’s no word on his condition.

The incident began at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, when Breckenridge Police told area authorities to be on the lookout for a black Toyota 4x4 that had been stolen.

That vehicle was spotted 10 minutes later on 10 Mile Road just off Summit Drive in Frisco.

When police stopped the suspect, they say he held a knife to himself in a threatening manner and refused to follow orders. Attempts to use “less-lethal means” proved unsuccessful, and the suspect charged at officers “with a knife held in a threatening manner,” according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

This prompted an unidentified deputy to fire several rounds.

That deputy will be placed on administrative leave until an internal review is conducted.

The sheriff’s office says the Colorado Bureau of Investigation will process the scene of the shooting.



