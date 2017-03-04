Suspect shot during hostage situation in Englewood dies

Hostage situation in Englewood Friday afternoon. (Photo: KUSA)

ENGLEWOOD – A man who was shot during a standoff situation in Englewood Friday afternoon has died.

Police responded to the 2800 block of South Bannock Street on a report that a man was armed and barricaded inside a house with hostages just after 2 p.m.

SWAT rushed to the house, and several people were able to get out safely at about 4 p.m.

Investigators say during attempted negotiations, an officer shot the suspect. No officers or hostages were injured.

Per department police, the officer has been place on administrative leave.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Response Team is conducting an independent investigation surrounding the shooting.

