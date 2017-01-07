Suspect shot, killed after attempted kidnapping in Northglenn

Officer involved shooting in Northglenn (Photo: Chris Cheline, KUSA)

NORTHGLENN - A suspect who rammed into an officer’s patrol vehicle after an attempted kidnapping in Northglenn was shot and killed by police on Saturday.

Northglenn Police officers were called to Carmela Lane at about 6:30 p.m. when the attempted kidnapping was first reported.

Officers later found the suspect in a stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on Pecos Street just north of 104th Avenue. That’s when police say the suspect rammed into an officer’s patrol car.

An officer then shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center.

The incident will be investigated by the 17thJudicial District 's critical incident investigation team.

