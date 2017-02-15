Suspect sought after stabbing at 7-Eleven

Police lights.

COMMERCE CITY - Police are looking for the suspect responsible for stabbing two people during a violent incident at a 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning.

Commerce City officers first responded to the incident at the convenience store at 6302 E. 72nd Avenue just after 3 a.m.

They say they found one of the victims in the backseat of a car with multiple stab wounds to his side and back. He was taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on his condition.

Investigators later found a second victim who had been stabbed in the leg. He was also taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing, or if the victims knew the suspect.

Commerce City Police say the suspect was last seen running away from the Snowy Range Motel at 7050 Highway 2 in an unknown direction.

He is described as a white man who is around 27 years old, six feet tall and 170 pounds.

At the time of the stabbing, police say he was wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Commerce City Police at 303-289-3668.

(© 2017 KUSA)