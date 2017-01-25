KUSA
Suspect sought for shooting at Colorado deputy

9NEWS @ 4. 1/25/2017

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 5:36 PM. MST January 25, 2017

KUSA - Deputies in Conejos County are asking for help finding a suspect who shot at a deputy on Tuesday night.

The sheriff's office says the deputy was patrolling on Highway 142 south of Alamosa when he saw a light-colored Chevy Silverado with no visible license plate parked on the highway.

The weather was bad, so the deputy stopped to see if the driver was OK. As he approached, the driver started shooting at the deputy.

The deputy returned fire, and the driver sped away.

Luckily, the deputy wasn't injured.

Alamosa is about 200 miles southwest of Denver. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conejos County Sheriff's Office at (719) 376-2196.

