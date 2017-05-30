Suspect sought in murder of homeless man

23-year-old Brandon Lee Sugg (Photo: Thornton Police Department)

THORNTON - Less than a week after a homeless man’s body was found behind a Thornton shopping center, police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect believed to be responsible.

The body of 47-year-old Brian McGreevy was found behind the Sunrise Village Shopping Center with obvious signs of trauma on May 25.

On Tuesday, Thornton Police issued an homicide warrant for 23-year-old Brandon Lee Sugg.

Sugg is also homeless, and is believed to still be in the Denver metro area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5069 or Metro Denver Area Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

© 2017 KUSA-TV