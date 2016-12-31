Suspect wanted in deadly Arapahoe County shooting

David Craine. (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who is a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday in Arapahoe County.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for David Craine, 27, for homicide.

Deputies were called to 3151 West Girard Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.

According to deputies, the mother of a child was in her apartment with a man, when the child’s father, Craine, showed up with a friend. Craine and the mother had a known domestic history.

An argument ensued, and spilled into the parking lot. Deputies say Craine’s friend got into a fight with the man who was inside the house.

Craine allegedly shot that man, who later died.

Investigators have been looking for Craine since the shooting, but have exhausted their leads.

Craine has no known current address or employment.

He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5-feet 2-inches tall. He weighs 128 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

The word "Craine" is tattooed on his neck.

Do not approach Craine as police believe he is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2016 KUSA