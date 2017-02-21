Suspect wounded by Commerce City Police

(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

KUSA - A suspect was shot by Commerce City Police early Tuesday morning near East 47th Avenue Drive and Quebec Street, according to Denver Police.

DPD also assisted during the incident, which ended in Denver just past the Commerce City border at around 5:25 a.m.. No Denver officers were hurt.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

That person has not yet been identified.

A 9NEWS photographer in the area saw a heavy police presence. We are working to determine if there are any road closures.

