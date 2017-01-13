Suspect wounded in shootout with officers in Arby's parking lot

(Photo: Austin Cox, KOAA)

KUSA - A suspect who fired at Colorado Springs Police in an Arby’s parking lot Thursday night is injured after officers shot back.

The shootout happened just after 9 p.m. at 616 W. Garden of the Gods Road. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was considered a “suspicious person.”

Additional information about what led up to the shooting was sparse. The suspect has not yet been identified.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

No officers were injured during the incident. They have been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

