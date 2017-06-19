Suspected attacker downed after driving into police car in Paris

(Photo: NBC live stream)

PARIS (AP) - Paris police say a security operation is underway in the Champs-Elysees shopping district and are urging people to avoid the area.



The police department tweeted the warning Monday without providing further details. The high-end neighborhood is popular with tourists.



The reason for the operation remains unclear.



A subway station in the area is closed.



An attacker defending the Islamic State group shot and killed a police officer on the Champs-Elysees in April, days before a presidential election, prompting an extensive security operation. France is under a state of emergency after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

