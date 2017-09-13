Suspected DUI driver who caused triple fatal wreck in Arvada dies

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The man who police say caused a seven-vehicle wreck that killed three people in Arvada has died.

Christopher Farr, 43, is suspected of driving a Cadillac SUV under the influence on Sept. 10 just after 6 p.m. at 61st and Ward.

Arvada police said he struck a Ford F-150, then lost control of his vehicle and collided head on with a Hyundai SUV, driven by 73-year-old Judith Peterson.

Judith and her husband Alan Peterson, 79 years old, died at the scene.

Their granddaughter Lindsay Barlow said the pair were "wonderful parents, grandparents and great-grandparents who will be greatly missed."

Judy and Alan Peterson were killed by a suspected DUI driver in an Arvada crash Sunday evening. (Photo: Courtesy Lindsay Barlow)

Also killed in the wreck was Lorene Hicks, 59, who was a passenger on a motorcycle involved in the collision.

The wreck and ensuing investigation prompted an hours-long closure of Ward Road from 58th to 64th Avenue.

Farr, from Arvada, was transported to the hospital after the wreck where he died on Wednesday.

