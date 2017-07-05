Suspects in custody after barricade situation

DENVER - A barricade situation in Denver came to an end without incident Wednesday morning.

At 12:54 a.m. the Denver Police Department tweeted that there was a "person refusing to come out of residence" at 800 South Dale Court.

The incident started as a domestic dispute between neighbors and shots may have been fired.

No one was hurt but shortly after the argument, a woman and at least one other person barricaded themselves in their home.

SWAT arrived on scene at around 2:25 a.m. and continued their attempt to coax the individuals out of the home.

It wasn't until 4:15 a.m. that the situation came to an end without incident.

Three people, two female and one male, were taken into custody.

Police will obtain a search warrant to check the house for a recently fired gun to confirm if shots were fired.

