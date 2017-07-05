KUSA
Suspects in custody after barricade situation

People living in a Denver neighborhood are waking up to police lights and SWAT vehicles in front of their homes. This is what the area near west 8th and Decatur has looked like for much of the overnight hours.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:14 AM. MDT July 05, 2017

DENVER - A barricade situation in Denver came to an end without incident Wednesday morning. 

At 12:54 a.m. the Denver Police Department tweeted that there was a "person refusing to come out of residence" at 800 South Dale Court.

 

The incident started as a domestic dispute between neighbors and shots may have been fired. 

No one was hurt but shortly after the argument, a woman and at least one other person barricaded themselves in their home. 

SWAT arrived on scene at around 2:25 a.m. and continued their attempt to coax the individuals out of the home. 

It wasn't until 4:15 a.m. that the situation came to an end without incident.

Three people, two female and one male, were taken into custody. 

Police will obtain a search warrant to check the house for a recently fired gun to confirm if shots were fired. 

 

