Suspects sought after man found shot dead in car

DENVER - Denver Police are looking for suspects after a man was found inside of his vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound.

Richard Hammond, 63, left his Denver home to head to his job in Fountain between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. He never showed up to work.

His 2012 Subaru Impreza sedan was found in an alley less than a half-mile from his house near York Street and Bruce Randolph Avenue. Hammond’s body was inside.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has classified his death as a homicide.

Police haven’t said if they’ve identified any persons of interest or a potential motive for the shooting.

Anyone who has information involving Hammond or who recalls seeing his Subaru near Bruce Randolph and York early Tuesday morning is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.



