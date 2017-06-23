Suspects try to use stolen Jeep to break into gun store

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

PARKER - Police are looking for the people who they say tried to drive through the front entrance of a gun store early Friday morning in a stolen Jeep.

Police responded to the incident at Pony Express Firearms at 10970 S. Parker Rd. at around 3 a.m.

They say the black, stolen Jeep hit a barrier at the front of the store, preventing them from actually taking any guns.

They were later seen by a witness jumping out of the car and into a second vehicle that was headed north on Parker Road.

Multiple area gun stores have been targeted in a similar way in recent months – and federal authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the suspects involved.

They say 45 firearms were stolen from three different gun dealers in Colorado.

It’s unclear if the incident in Parker is related to these previous cases.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping local authorities with the investigation.

