Suspects use Jeep to crash into Brighton gun store, steal weapons

KUSA - Police are searching for the suspects who used a Jeep to crash into a gun store and steal weapons on Sunday morning.

Brighton Police were called to a disturbance near South Platte Tactical at 29 South 4th Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who said he'd been in the back of the gun store when he heard noises and ran outside. There, he says he saw men taking guns from the store and confronted them. He then briefly fought with one of them before he was hit by another suspect.

A witness told officers the suspects left southbound on 4th Avenue in a red Jeep, which was apparently crashed into the business.

The Jeep was found in the 200 block of South 3rd Avenue, less than a half mile from South Platte Tactical. It appears the suspects then left in a different unidentified vehicle.

Police did not offer any description of the suspects, other than the fact they were men.

Anyone who might have information about the second unidentified vehicle that was in the 200 block of S. 3rd Ave. between 5:15 and 6 a.m. on Sunday is asked to contact Brighton Police. Anyone with general information about the crime is also urged to call the department’s tip-line at (303) 655-8740.

