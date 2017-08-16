SUV slams into Denver home

DENVER - An SUV slammed into the front of a home in Denver Tuesday night causing extensive damage.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at 4743 West 10th Avenue.

Both the home and SUV have what the Denver Fire Department called "heavy damage".

There were no injuries

4743 W. 10th Ave. SUV slammed into the front of a house - heavy damage. No injuries. DFD working to make the house structurally safe. pic.twitter.com/KsdqDiKOva — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 16, 2017

