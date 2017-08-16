KUSA
SUV slams into Denver home

Caitlin Kingsbury , KUSA 8:05 AM. MDT August 16, 2017

DENVER - An SUV slammed into the front of a home in Denver Tuesday night causing extensive damage.

The accident occurred around 9 p.m. near West 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at 4743 West 10th Avenue.

Both the home and SUV have what the Denver Fire Department called "heavy damage".

There were no injuries

