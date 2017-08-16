KUSA
SUV takes out fence in Denver

Christy Lambert, KUSA 9:01 AM. MDT August 16, 2017

DENVER - An SUV took out the fence outside of a Denver home Wednesday morning, barely missing the house.

The Denver Fire Department responded to the crash located near 38th Avenue and Krameria Street. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the wreck. 

The vehicle was towed away at about 8 a.m. as Denver Police left the scene.

A similar incident happened Tuesday night.

