Swastika drawn on Denver Police Department sign

KUSA - DPD is investigating after a sign was vandalized outside a police department over the weekend.

Spray paint left on the sign for the district one department appears to form a Swastika.

Officers tell 9NEWS they don't know when it happened or who did it.

Sunday, police said they're aware of the vandalism and may have a report ready by Monday.

They did not release any other details.

