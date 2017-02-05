KUSA
Swastika drawn on Denver Police Department sign

9NEWS @ 5. 2/5/2017

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 5:57 PM. MST February 05, 2017

KUSA - DPD is investigating after a sign was vandalized outside a police department over the weekend.

Spray paint left on the sign for the district one department appears to form a Swastika.

Officers tell 9NEWS they don't know when it happened or who did it.

Sunday, police said they're aware of the vandalism and may have a report ready by Monday.

They did not release any other details. 

