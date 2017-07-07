Photo: file

KUSA - Boulder Police say there is a SWAT situation in Boulder right now.

The incident occurred at the U Club Apartments at 820 28th Street in Boulder Friday morning.

The U Club Apartments are an off-campus student housing facility.

The situation unfolded when a parent from another state called police.

According to Shannon Cordingly, with the Boulder Police Department, they have arrested six people and are trying to contact at least one more.

Police presence is still heavy and they are asking that you please take an alternate route.

We will update as more information becomes available.

