Tanner Flores gets life sentence in Ashley Doolittle murder

Tanner Flores arrives in court for sentencing after being convicted of first-degree murder at the Larimer County Justice Center on Thursday, October 5, 2017 (Photo: Austin Humphreys, Pool Photographer/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Family and friends of Ashley Doolittle said two families were destroyed and two lives were lost when Tanner Flores killed his ex-girlfriend in June 2016.

At his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon, Flores officially learned he will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole, the mandatory sentence.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Gregory Lammons also handed down an additional 32 years for kidnapping.

Flores, 19, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and second-degree kidnapping related to the death of 18-year-old Doolittle.

"Tanner did more than murder Ashley, he destroyed two families," said Ann Marie Doolittle, Ashley's mother, reading from a prepared statement at the sentencing hearing.

