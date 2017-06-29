Taxi drivers on the lookout for crime

(Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

KUSA - They’re on the roads all day, every day, so it makes sense that Denver Police are tapping them to help track down criminals.

DPD officially relaunched the “Taxis on Patrol” program during a news conference Thursday morning.

This was first launched in Denver by Metro Taxi in 2011.

The goal is to encourage taxi drivers to be on the lookout for suspicious or criminal activity and to call police.



