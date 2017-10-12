Teacher accused of ‘grooming' student for sex

KUSA - A former high school teacher in Longmont is accused of “grooming” a student for a sexual relationship before she turned 18, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Longmont Police.

Kelly Burns, 49, faces charges for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust/pattern of sexual abuse and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. According to investigators, he is married.

The alleged misconduct occurred between Aug. 27, 2012 and May 21, 2015 while Burns was a special education teacher at Silver Creek High School in Longmont, the affidavit – which is dated Oct. 2, 2017 – says.

According to the affidavit, the victim was a student in multiple classes that Burns taught. He was also her tennis coach, and drove her to and from school.

Burns gave the student, who had difficulty with math, one-on-one tutoring, according to the arrest affidavit. He would pay for her mother to attend movies so he could spend time alone with the high-schooler.

The affidavit says in class, Burns would make the student sit next to him and touch her inappropriately.

“Based on my training and experience, it appears Kelly demonstrated typical grooming behavior with [the victim] during her high school years,” Longmont Det. Mark Cooper wrote in the affidavit.

This included buying the victim multiple gifts – such as a 32-inch TV, Ugg boots and new clothes, investigators said. Burns is also accused of telling the victim to lie to her mother about who she was with and what she was doing, as well as to delete text messages they had sent each other.

The affidavit says Burns waited until the victim was 18, was out of high school and had taken an STD test before he had sex with her.

Burns became “obsessed” with the victim during her junior year of high school, according to the affidavit, and told her to “keep her mouth shut” about their relationship, citing fears about losing his job and family.

In text messages obtained by police after he was questioned by investigators, Burns wrote that “I want that lying b**** to get hers someday” and that the victim would “get what’s coming to her,” the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, documents from the human resources department at Burns’ school claim he told them her was “tight” with the victim and her family after she graduated, and that he “made a mistake” and “was not proud of what he did and was living with a lot of guilt.”

He told the school that the victim’s family “depended on him a lot,” according to the affidavit.

