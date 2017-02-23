Teacher terrorized by burglars describes attack in court

Cody Jones (CREDIT: Jefferson County District Attorny's Office)

GOLDEN – “I’m going to die, I’m going to die, I’m going to die,” screamed Jesse Swift from his front porch, as he and his wife were being attacked by four young people who tried to burglarize the wrong house.

Swift addressed the court, as one of the defendants, Cody Jones, 20, was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 45 years in prison.

Four people have pleaded guilty to being involved in the May 16, 2016 wrong-home invasion: Jones, Caleb Williams, 21, Tyler Gorringe, 18, and Julia Johnson, 19.

Court documents say Jones, Williams and Gorringe knocked on the door of the victim’s home, falsely believing there would be $10,000 in drugs and money inside.

Instead, they had arrived at the home of Jesse and Jessica Swift, two Jefferson County middle school teachers. The couple’s 4-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter were sleeping in the basement when the three men forced their way through the door.

Police say Jesse Swift grabbed a knife from the kitchen and defended his family. He was stabbed during the ensuing altercation, as was Williams.

Jessica Swift was able to run away from the home and call 911.

Thursday afternoon, Jesse Swift cried as he read his victim impact statement out loud in court.

He described the attack, how the family opened the door to someone knocking, thinking it was an elderly neighbor, but instead, were attacked.

“My wife and I couldn’t believe it was real,” Swift told the court.

He described grabbing a knife from the kitchen and fighting with one of the attackers, “stabbing each other,” he said.

“Since that moment in May, every single aspect of my life has been changed,” Swift said.

Swift told the court his wife was hit with a 3-foot curtain rod.

Swift said the family had to sell their Golden home and now live elsewhere. He described having a hard time with his health, since he was severely injured in the fight; he talked about the life-long effects of the attack on the family.

Swift told the court he had to pay for his blood-stained items to be burned. He said his insurance premiums went up, when he had to fix his home after the attack.

Swift said he was grateful Jones didn’t have a gun during the attack.

Jones’ older sister Kayla told the judge through tears, their mother used and sold drugs, which eventually landed her in prison for meth.

Kayla told the court that as children, she and Jones had to go door to door asking for food and money, usually never seeing that money, as their mother used them for drugs.

Jones’ grandmother told the court, “He’s never ever had a chance since he was born. I hope the court can see the boy that I see. He deserves a second chance.”

Jones’ family told the court Jones only has 6th grade education. His father, who’s also done stints in prison, took him out of school and read on the 2nd grade level.

Jones’ defense attorney told the judge the 20-year-old was a drug addict from an early age, having tried a variety of substances, including meth, LSD, mushrooms and cocaine.

Jones was consistently abused by his parents. His drug-selling and using father, taught Jones to use, according to his defense attorney, as well as sell drugs. Jones’ father took him out of school at an early age to take care of his baby sister and peddle drugs for his dad.

Through his attorney, Jones said he was sorry for what happened and took responsibility for what happened.

Jefferson County prosecutor Hal Sargent said Jones was on probation for a felony at the time of the attack. Sargent said the burglary was Jones’ idea and that he planned the attack with Williams a week earlier. They armed themselves with weapons, including a knife and a bat, Sargent told the court.

Sargent added Jones burst through the door first. Jones’ smashed Swift in the head with a baseball bat.

“Did they know the people they intended to rob?” asked Jefferson County District Court Judge Margie Enquist. “I don’t know,” Sargent answered.

Jones’s co-defendants Williams and Gorringe were arrested shortly after the attack. Johnson, who was driving the getaway car, was taken into custody a few days later. Jones was on the lam for weeks, and turned himself in last July.

(© 2017 KUSA)