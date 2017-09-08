Teen accused of killing driver while going 100 mph on Sheridan during race

A 17-year-old boy who prosecutors say was going more than 100 miles per hour on Sheridan Boulevard during a street race has been charged with vehicular homicide, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release Friday afternoon.

The teen, who was not named because he is not legally an adult, was also charged with driving without a license and speeding 40 or more miles over the speed limit.

The DA’s Office says the street race happened on Aug. 18. The teen struck another vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Denon Burrier, near 80th Avenue.

Burrier was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen is slated to appear in court again on Nov. 23.

