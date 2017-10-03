Teen admits to shooting ex-girlfriend: 'it wasn't an intentional thing'

Tanner Flores testifies during his trial at the Larimer County Justice Center on Monday, October 2, 2017. Flores is on trial for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle, in June 2016 (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Eighty-six minutes into his unexpected testimony Monday, Tanner Flores told the jury and a crowded courtroom that he shot Ashley Doolittle.

His public defender, Daniel Jaskinski, had been questioning him about the week leading up to Doolittle's death in June 2016.

On June 9, Flores reportedly reached for the gun tucked in the backseat of his truck. Jasinski asked the defendant what happened next.

"I shot her," Flores replied.

"Where did you shoot her?" Jasinski continued.

"In the head," Flores said.

