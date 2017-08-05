Teen arrested for murder of 65-year-old man in Fort Collins: Police

(FILE PHOTO)

FARMINGTON, UTAH - Fort Collins detectives assisted Davis County deputies in Utah to arrest a man believed to have murdered a 65-year-old in Fort Collins Wednesday afternoon.

Dylan Joseph Thompson, 18, was arrested Friday without incident, Fort Collins Police say, for the murder of William Grabusky.

Police say Thompson faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, aggravated motor vehicle theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction.

At this time, investigators are still looking into what connection the pair could have had.

Thompson is currently in the Davis County Jail in Farmington, Utah.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Jason Curtis at 970-416-2441.

