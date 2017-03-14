Teen boy, girl found dead on side of road in Elbert County

(Photo: Courtesy KOAA)

ELBERT COUNTY - The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the deaths of a teenage boy and girl found on the side of the road Monday morning as a homicide.

Deputies say their bodies were found on the side of Old Pueblo Road – approximately three miles south of Hanover Road – by a man who was leaving his home in Fountain.

Investigators haven’t said how the pair died, or why they suspect foul play.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Anyone who sees anything out of ordinary in the area is asked to call the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 710-390-5555.

