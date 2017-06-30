KUSA
Teen charged in child's murder to appear in court

A teen accused of murdering a 10-year-old girl in Thornton is expected to face a judge today

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 9:11 AM. MDT June 30, 2017

The teen charged in the death of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell earlier this month will appear in court on Friday.

The District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 15-year-old Aidan Zellmer for first-degree murder with intent and first-degree murder by a person in a position of trust.

Prosecutors could decide to move his case to adult court today.

Campbell was reported missing on the night of June 7. Thornton Police tweeted about the girl's disappearance at 5:55 a.m. on June 8. An Amber Alert was issued at around 1:30 p.m. that same day.

A resident who had joined in on the search for the girl found her body at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court – around two miles from where she was last seen.

