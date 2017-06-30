Teen charged in child's murder faces a judge

10-year-old Kiaya Campbell

The teen charged in the death of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell appeared in court Friday morning.

Earlier this month, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 15-year-old Aidan Zellmer for first-degree murder with intent and first-degree murder by a person in a position of trust.

On Friday, a judge scheduled a transfer hearing for October 30 through November 3 to determine if Zellmer will be tried as an adult.

Campbell was reported missing on the night of June 7. Thornton Police tweeted about the girl's disappearance at 5:55 a.m. on June 8. An Amber Alert was issued at around 1:30 p.m. that same day.

A resident who had joined in on the search for the girl found her body at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court – around two miles from where she was last seen.

