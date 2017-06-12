Teen connected to Kiaya Campbell's death to appear in court this week

KUSA - The 15-year-old boy arrested in connection with the death of 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell will appear in juvenile court later this week.



The Adams Broomfield District Attorney's Office has not named the teen because he is a juvenile and he has not been formally charged. That could happen Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Community support swells for Kiaya Campbell and her family

RELATED: Teen arrested in 10-year-old girl's death

RELATED: Coroner IDs body as missing girl, police deem it homicide

Kiaya was reported missing on the night of June 7. Thornton Police tweeted about the girl's disappearance at 5:55 a.m. on June 8. An Amber Alert was issued at around 1:30 p.m. that same day.

A tribute to Kiaya Campbell. (Photo: Victoria Sanchez)

A resident who had joined in on the search for the girl found her body at around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 128th Avenue and Jasmine Court – around two miles from where she was last seen.

Kiaya was reportedly visiting her father at his home on Forest Drive. He lives at the residence with his girlfriend and her twin teenage boys.

Neighbors told 9NEWS that police were often called to the home. 9NEWS requested records about how many times police have been there, but the request was denied as the records are a part of the homicide investigation.

A note left for Kiaya. (Photo: Victoria Sanchez)

The Department of Human Services is conducting a "Child Fatality Review" for Kiaya. Although she is not specifically named, documents say the department is looking into the death of a 10-year-old killed last week.

An investigation like this happens when human services becomes aware of what the state calls "an egregious incident of abuse," neglect, near fatality or fatality involving a child. In Kiaya's case, she was already known to social services before her death.

9NEWS is looking into the extent social services was involved in her life.

Monarch Montessori of Denver says Kiaya just finished her fifth grade year at the school a few weeks ago. There are grief counselors available to students.

© 2017 KUSA-TV