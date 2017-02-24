Teen facing charges after foster mother is found dead

Handcuffs. (Photo: KUSA)

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A 14-year-old girl is facing criminal charges after her newly assigned foster mother was found dead in a Mesa County home.



The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports the girl is accused of stabbing 61-year-old Linda Smith multiple times with a serving fork after an argument. She had been placed in Smith's home about a week before a caseworker found the body Feb. 13.



Coroner Dean Havlik told investigators an attack likely caused Smith to die suddenly due to her "medical frailty," and none of the puncture wounds directly caused serious injury.



Smith suffered from heart and lung disease.



The teen fought while she was being taken into custody and refused to tell investigators what happened. She is facing several charges, including manslaughter and assault.

