Teen has life-threatening injuries after JeffCo shooting

9NEWS at 9 p.m. 12/23/16.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 9:38 PM. MST December 23, 2016

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A 14-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot by another teen Friday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's office is working to gather more details on what led up to the shooting, which happened at about 3 p.m. in the 11300 block of West Bowles Place

The other teen, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody, and police are still searching for the weapon.

The sheriff's office says the teens involved are believed to be friends.

