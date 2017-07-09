Teen sets fire inside NC Walmart, causes $3 million in damage

CC Camp Volunteer Fire Dept. photo

ELKIN, NC - North Carolina authorities say a 15-year-old intentionally set a fire at a Walmart earlier this week.

The fire caused approximately $3 million in damage at the Elkin store. The 15-year-old was charged with burning personal property in a public building.

The Surry County Fire Marshal's office said the case is still under investigation by Elkin Police, Elkin Fire Dept. and State Bureau of Investigation.

The CC Camp Fire Dept. posted photos of the fire on their Facebook page.

Elkin is located northwest of Winston-Salem in the northern part of the state.

