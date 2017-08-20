Teen shot at house party in Englewood

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

ENGLEWOOD - A teenager is recovering in a hospital after being shot at a house party in Englewood.

Englewood police say they were called out to a home on S Ogden St, near E Dartmouth Ave, at around 2:30 am Sunday on a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they learned that an 18-year-old woman had been shot. She was taken to Swedish Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Cousineau at 303-762-2463 or Detective Cole at 303-762-2464.

Police are not releasing any other information, citing an ongoing investigation.

