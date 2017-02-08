Teen who admitted to HS attack plot to be sentenced

Brooke Higgins (CREDIT: Higgins family)

KUSA - The teenager who admitted to plotting a deadly attack at Mountain Vista High School will learn her fate Wednesday.

Brooke Higgins, 17, is expected to be sentenced to three years in the Department of Youth Corrections, with credit for the year she already spent in custody on the felony charge of solicitation of first-degree murder.

Once that sentence is completed, she is expected to begin what is known as a deferred judgment on the second felony charge, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. That sentence would require her to stay out of trouble for four years – if she does, that conviction could be wiped off her record. If she doesn’t, she could be sentenced to prison.

Chilling details in the plot to attack Mountain Vista High School by Higgins and her alleged accomplice, Sienna Johnson, were released last month.

Court documents indicate that Higgins wrote in her journal that she wanted to “shoot people around her before killing herself” in the attack, which was plotted for Dec. 17. 2015 – the last day of classes before the holiday break at the Highlands Ranch High School.

Higgins also wrote that “a day did not go by that she did not think about killing herself or the people around her” and that “she wished she had done Columbine” with the two seniors who murdered a dozen students and a teacher at that Jefferson County school on April 20, 1999.

“Everything” in a journal kept by one of the Columbine killers “made sense to her,” according to the affidavit.

According to the documents, the plot came to light after someone using a system known as Text-A-Tip alerted authorities to the plans. On Dec. 9, 2015, Johnson was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado and placed on a mental health hold. A few days later, according to the affidavit, Johnson’s mother called authorities after discovering journals in two spiral notebooks that detailed the planned attack at Mountain Vista, a school of roughly 2,200 students

A psychiatric nurse at the hospital later told authorities that Johnson told her she and Higgins went online in an effort to buy guns and that “there was a pact between the two girls to carry out the shooting no matter if one side was unavailable to participate,” according to the affidavit.

Johnson also told the nurse that “her plan was to kill her mother and sister prior to committing the shooting at the school” and that the two girls planned to kill themselves after attacking Mountain Vista.

Authorities then went to Higgins’ home, where they discovered a purple journal that detailed the plan.

Although the girls initially planned the attack for Dec. 17, 2015, they later moved the plan to January of 2016 because they had been unable to get their hands on guns.

Johnson, in the meantime, told a detective that she thought the Columbine killers were “gods” and had begun practicing with a BB gun “in order to get used to holding a gun and the feeling of a gun,” according to the affidavit.

Defense attorneys had portrayed the allegations against the girls as the equivalent of “thought” crimes. But it was clear in various court proceedings that prosecutors viewed the plot as much more serious, and the affidavit shows in one case multiple parallels to Columbine.

It is not clear whether Johnson’s attorneys and prosecutors are discussing a plea like the one Higgins took.

Johnson remains in custody on $1 million bail. She is scheduled to be in court again Feb. 27.

