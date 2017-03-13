Teen who hit, killed elderly women in crash to be sentenced

Taden Jones is accused of hitting and killing two elderly women in a crash last October. (Photo: KUSA file photo)

KUSA - The teen who police say was drunk, high and going twice the speed limit when he killed two elderly women in a crash last year will learn his fate Monday afternoon.

Taden Jones, who was 18 at the time of the April 2016 crash, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide DUI in an Arapahoe County court earlier this year.

Jones was charged with killing Carolyn Burton, 77, and Gayle Buckwalter, 82, on South Colorado Boulevard near Peakview Circle.

Carolyn Burton, 77, and Gayle Buckwalter, 82, were killed in a crash on South Colorado Boulevard on April 1, 2016. (Photo: KUSA file photo)

According to court documents, the crash happened at around 3:40 p.m. on April 1, 2016. Two witnesses told police that when they slowed down to go right on South Colorado Boulevard, Jones gave them the middle finger and swerved his car into the right lane in front of them, striking the vehicle Burton and Buckwalter were inside.

Jones initially told investigators he had not been drinking, according to the court documents, and had been going 45 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone at the time of the crash.

One report says Jones later told investigators he had three beers in about an hour before the crash and was going 70 mph.

According to the toxicology report, Jones was under the combined influence of alcohol, THC and a prescription drug.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. Each of the vehicle homicide charges carries a sentence of 4 to 12 years.

This means Jones could spend up to 24 years in prison.

