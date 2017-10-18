Teens break into Parker home, throw a party

PARKER - The Douglas County Sheriff's Department is looking to catch the people responsible for breaking into a Parker home and throwing a party.

We spoke to the homeowner Michael Scott, who says his family went out to dinner on Saturday night only to come home to find their house trashed.

A video of the party was circulating around social media, along with a flyer.

Scott believes teens found his home on Zillow and assumed it was empty.

He tells 9NEWS while there’s only minor damage to the home, items worth up to thousands of dollars were stolen.

Six teens believed to be involved have already been arrested, the sheriff's office said. Scott says he’s hoping investigators are able to find the people who started the invite.

