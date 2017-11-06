Texas shooter allowed to buy weapons after Air Force failed to flag him
The Air Force failed to flag Devin Kelley as banned from buying the weapons he used to kill 26 people and wound 20 more worshipers at a South Texas church on Sunday, the Air Force acknowledged late Monday.
KUSA 5:14 PM. MST November 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Texas shooter allowed to buy weapons after Air Force…Nov. 6, 2017, 3:52 p.m.
-
Church shooting victims: Who they were, how you can helpNov. 6, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
-
Vance Joseph accepts blame for Broncos' skidNov. 6, 2017, 5:07 p.m.