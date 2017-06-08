The Dr. Kenneth Pettine drug case: 'I was destroyed'

Kenneth Pettine, a spinal surgeon who was accused last year of forging prescriptions, says the accusations against him were part of a scheme designed by his business partners (Photo: Courtesy of Kenneth Pettine)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - In hindsight, Sherri Kaspar feels weird about the Fudgsicles.

Nationally renowned spinal surgeon Kenneth Pettine bought them for her after he performed a procedure that Kaspar said left her without use of her legs and triggered relentless, debilitating infection.

Pettine stowed the treats in a freezer at McKee Medical Center in Loveland, scrawling her name on the box he bought for her to enjoy post-surgery.

Kaspar used to think the gesture meant Pettine was her friend. Now that Pettine is a convicted criminal barred from practicing medicine, she considers the ice cream a symbol of the doctor's knack for manipulation.

