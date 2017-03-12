Thefts from Colorado gun dealers more than doubled in 2016

Close-Up Of Gun On The Ground (Photo: Craig Berg / EyeEm)

KUSA - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says the number of firearms stolen from gun dealers in Colorado more than doubled in 2016, reaching a 10-year high.

A total of 273 guns were stolen from federal firearms licensees. In comparison, 121 guns were stolen from Colorado gun dealers in 2015 and 56 guns in 2014.

Colorado mirrors a national uptick in guns stolen from dealers. In 2016, 7,858 guns were stolen in robberies and burglaries across the country, the highest number on record.

Most of the thefts happened after the stores closed for night and 63 percent of the weapons stolen were handguns.

Over the past year, ATF and local police departments in the Denver metro area arrested 15 suspects and recovered 55 firearms stolen from dealers in 2016, some at the scenes of violent crimes.

Rewards are still active for some of the burglaries, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. People can also submit a tip through ATF’s new “reportit” app available at www.reportit.com (link is external) and at Google Play and the Apple App Store. All tips are confidential and can be anonymous.

© 2017 KUSA-TV